Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 818,721 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $100,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of COLL opened at $30.59 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

