HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

My Size Trading Up 1.7 %

MYSZ opened at $1.14 on Monday. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

