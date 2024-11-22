Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $412.25 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 326,317 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $412,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $53,844,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.3% in the third quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 99,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 108,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 50,882 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 47,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 81,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $236.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.