O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,204.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,099.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

