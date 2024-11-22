Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

