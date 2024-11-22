Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

