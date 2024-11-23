30,523 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

