Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,109 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $922,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 275,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,374,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $228.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.