Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 178.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.54.

MDB stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

