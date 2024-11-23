GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $384.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $285.79 and a 52 week high of $398.20.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

