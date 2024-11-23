Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 346.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

