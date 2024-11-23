16,317 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 118,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 337,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

