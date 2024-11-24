776,002 Shares in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 776,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,702,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 97.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HQL opened at $13.79 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

