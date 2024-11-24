Prabir Adarkar Sells 19,898 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,382,262.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 943,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,324,456.08. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -393.87, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $178.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.