Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 44.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

