Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 26053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Kubota Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

