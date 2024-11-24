Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

