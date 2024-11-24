Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $30.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $98,655,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

