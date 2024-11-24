Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS opened at $30.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $98,655,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
