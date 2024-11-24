Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 26.96% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

