Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
BATS NUSC opened at $45.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
