Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BATS NUSC opened at $45.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.