Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $180,792.72 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,849,397.36. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

BH opened at $206.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Biglari by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

