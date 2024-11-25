Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $386.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.