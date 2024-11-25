StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.