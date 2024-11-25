National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.
NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
