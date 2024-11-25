National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 733.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Health Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

