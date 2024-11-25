Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$377,750.00 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00.

TransAlta stock opened at C$15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

