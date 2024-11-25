Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -227.59 and a beta of 1.13.

