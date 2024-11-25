Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $46.83

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HUBG opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

