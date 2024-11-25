Pitcairn Co. Has $698,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Entegris stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

