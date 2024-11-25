Insider Selling: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Sells $114,768.16 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 4,798 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $114,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,194.24. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $766.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,497,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,184 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

