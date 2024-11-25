Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.1 %

LNW opened at $96.42 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.