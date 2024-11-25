Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $572,050,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after buying an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.36.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $565.07 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.63.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

