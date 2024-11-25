Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 259.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 935,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,756. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.