Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,658,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SOXX opened at $216.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.64 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.