Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVAL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 580,866 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,259,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

