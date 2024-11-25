Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,762 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

