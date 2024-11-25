Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 35,504 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,504 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,241,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

REGN stock opened at $738.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $945.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,027.53. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.