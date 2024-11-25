Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Rithm Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. 536,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,516. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.