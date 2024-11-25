Capital Square LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up about 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Square LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 15,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

