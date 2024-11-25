Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.21.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. 42,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

