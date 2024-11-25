Capital Square LLC Sells 316 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 93.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. BNP Paribas downgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 72,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

