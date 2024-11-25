Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Capital Square LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 495,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

