Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,611,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 632,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after buying an additional 51,929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.16. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,789. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

