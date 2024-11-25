ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,835,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 229,837 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 80.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

