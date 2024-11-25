Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 214,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

