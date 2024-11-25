35,876 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,717 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,841,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 229,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.