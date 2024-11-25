Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 731.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.32% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.