FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

