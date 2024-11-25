Swedbank AB Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,695 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $76,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

