Insider Buying: Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($51,630.78).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Max Royde bought 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($80,279.56).

On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,547.66).

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,142.43).

Shares of LON TIG opened at GBX 81.91 ($1.03) on Monday. Team Internet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

