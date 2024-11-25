Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OBDC. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.